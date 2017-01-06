Quiz: Can you spell better than a nine-year-old?

You might be able to spell Mississippi, but can you keep up with the brightest young spelling talent in the UK?

Nine to 13-year-olds are set be pitted against each other on Sunday, as Sky One launch its spelling competition The Big Spell. The show, hosted by Sue Perkins, Joe Lycett and Moira Stuart, will see 20 youngsters compete in a series of spelling games. See if you can correctly spell the ten words that proved trickiest for the young spellers.