Lidl to take part in Black Friday for the first time

Lidl has announced that it will take part in Black Friday for the first time this year.

The no-frills supermarket has announced that there will be up to 70 per cent off some products, with offers launching a day early in stores across the UK on Thursday November 23.

Lidl say everything from Champagne and Serrano ham, to kitchen appliances and laptops will be included in the sale.

Ryan McDonnell, commercial director at Lidl UK, said: “We’re pleased to be taking part in our first ever Black Friday promotion. Providing our customers with everyday low prices is at the heart of what we do by offering a selection of highlight products at incredible prices.

“This is a highly anticipated event in the consumer calendar, especially as households turn their focus onto Christmas planning and we know our fantastic promotion will not disappoint.”

Top deals will include a Russell Hobbs extra-large digital slow cooker down to £24.99 from £59.99, Comte de Senneval Champagne down to £8.99 from £10.99 and Cimarosa Chardonnay down to £2.99 a bottle from £3.99.

Lidl joins fellow budget supermarket Aldi in jumping on the Black Friday tradition. Asda - who were credited with bringing Black Friday to the UK in 2013 opted not to take part in Black Friday last year and are yet to definitively indicate whether they will join in next Friday.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons are all taking part this year.