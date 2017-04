A digger used as part of the construction of the Rampion Wind Farm has been stuck in the sea since Tuesday.

With no concrete date set for the 800-tonne digger to be rescued, our staff thought it needed a name.

Vote for your favourite name in our poll!

The winner will be announced in the coming days.

