BBC’s Shop Well For Less seeks contestants

If your family are self-confessed big spenders, the BBC is looking for contestants to enter Shop Well For Less which teaches households how to become savvier shoppers.

Produced by RDF Television, the prime time BBC One show presented by Steph McGovern and Alex Jones, is now in its third series of helping families save cash.

The show is seeking outgoing families who want to learn how to save cash on everything from toiletries to gadgets.

The Shop Well For Less entry description said: “We’re on a mission to help families, couples or households change the way they shop without changing their lifestyle.”

“This prime-time series focuses on all household spending other than food, such as clothes, cleaning products, cars, gardens, pets, toiletries, furnishings and gadgets etc.”

Interested families should email shopwell@rdftelevision.com or call 0117 970 7670 to enter.

Applicants must be 18 years and over and the closing date for entries is Friday 1st December.