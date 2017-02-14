Off-duty paramedic comes to aid of collapsed man

An off-duty paramedic along with a team of firefighters came to the aid of a man who collapse along a village road.

The man fell at the junction with School Hill and Fryern Road in Storrington just before 10.30pm last night (February 13).

An off-duty paramedic was one of the first on the scene. The Ambulance Service said the paramedic called the emergency services and was joined by crews from Storrington Fire Station moments later.

They treated the man, who had suffered a head injury, while waiting for paramedics.

An ambulance arrived at about 10.40pm. The man was given further treatment before being rushed to Worthing Hospital.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We are obviously very grateful for any help we receive whether that’s from members of the public or off-duty paramedics as in this incident.”

