OAP badly hurt outside hospital taken to another 10 miles away

People have expressed dismay after a pensioner who was badly hurt in a road accident outside Crawley Hospital had to be taken to Redhill to be treated.

The man, aged in his 70s from Horsham, was on foot when he was injured in a collision with a blue Honda Jazz at about 2.25pm on Tuesday (July 11).

He was taken to East Surrey Hospital (ESH) in Redhill with serious injuries, said Sussex Police.

Many people on our Facebook page were shocked that he could not be helped at Crawley Hospital.

One said: “Anyone see the irony? The poor man was taken to ESH A&E after an accident outside a hospital, it’s ridiculous a town of this size and population has no A&E cover.”

Another added: “I do find it nuts, a car hits you outside Crawley Hospital and they take you to East Surrey, maybe it’s better suited for his injuries.”

Some thought Crawley should never have lost its own A&E.

A reader posted: “It’s ridiculous we don’t have an accident and emergency in Crawley anymore.’

And another said: “Maybe Crawley as a large town should have its own A&E as it used to.”

Dr Laura Hill, Clinical Director at Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “A&E departments offer a very high level of specialist care and it is not feasible to have one in every single town. Crawley does have an Urgent Treatment Centre open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week which allows people with urgent conditions to be treated close to home.

“Those with more severe medical emergencies can be taken by ambulance to our local emergency department at East Surrey Hospital, receiving timely access to true and well-resourced emergency care enroute and at the emergency department.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.