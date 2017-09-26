Number of Horsham district car parks with RingGo payment option grow

More Horsham car parks will have the RingGo mobile phone payment option from next week.

Motorists wishing to pay for their parking by phone will be able to use the new cashless parking service in Horsham District Council’s car parks in Steyning, Henfield, Storrington, Pulborough, Billingshurst and Southwater Country Park from Sunday October 1.

Commenting on the introduction of new payment method, Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Cllr Gordon Lindsay said: “Our aim is to make parking as easy as possible for visitors and residents.

“Car park users now have the choice of paying by mobile phone as well as cash or card.”

Additional signs and instructions will be placed in car parks to assist users.

If you haven’t used RingGo before, you can register to use it either by downloading and using the RingGo app (free to download and available through most smartphones) or by going online to www.RingGo.co.uk and completing details about yourself, your vehicle and payment card.

When you come to park, you simply provide the location code (a five digit number shown on signs near the parking bay) and say how long you want to park.

With phone parking you don’t have to:

Carry change

Queue up to get a ticket

Put a ticket on your dashboard.

You can also be reminded when your parking is about to run out and top up your parking wherever you are, helping to avoid a penalty charge notice.

Horsham Town Centre car parks which currently operate the SmartPark vehicle number plate recognition system will not operate the RingGo mobile phone payment method.