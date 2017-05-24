North Horsham plan approved: readers and developers respond

Numerous readers have responded to news that councillors have approved Liberty’s application for 2,750 homes and a business park on land north of the A264.

After we announced the decision in our live blog on Monday, comments came flooding in as readers voiced concerns about infrastructure, the extra traffic on the A264 and the effect on nearby Rusper, among various points raised.

Responding for the developers, Andrew Blevins, Managing Director of MD of Liberty Property Trust, provided a statement after the decision, saying: “We are delighted that councillors backed our outline planning application. This decision is an important step towards realising the new homes, jobs, schools, community facilities and infrastructure that North of Horsham will provide and that is so fundamental to the future success and prosperity of the town and district.

“New developments of this scale are not straightforward and the council’s planning officers have been forensic in their assessment of the application. Councillors should be proud that Chris Lyons and his team have covered all the bases and been a real credit to the council and the community.

“All being well, we are on track for a summer 2018 start. Our focus now will be on progressing the detailed legal agreements and commitments with the district and county councils. We know that delivering infrastructure and services to support new homes and jobs is a key focus for local people, and these agreements will provide complete certainty over what North of Horsham will deliver and when.

“Importantly, our outline planning application provides the foundations for future detailed planning applications and we are committed to bringing these forward in consultation with the council and community to deliver the best possible development for the area.”

Among the many reader comments we received, the A264 was a popular topic.

One reader said: “We need another North Horsham bypass now that the A264 will be obstructed and downgraded with two new roundabout and two sets of traffic lights for pedestrian crossings. This is a stupid idea. People need to commute on this road every day and it will cause chaos forever.”

Another reader voiced concerns about Rusper: “Anyone living in Rusper or anywhere near Rusper Road would be wise to get out NOW, before it’s too late. Rusper Road will very soon be the biggest and most dangerous rat-run in the whole of Sussex!”

Looking at the housing project as a whole, Jason Walker commented on our Facebook page: “Will they sell all of them? Here in Southwater they are struggling to sell them. Horsham has been hammered for new housing and it’s just not going to be the same place anymore, very sad day!”

However, Dave Milner summed up many of our readers’ concerns: “Why are they ruining our beautiful town and opening it up to overcrowding?”