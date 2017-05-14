Nominate endangered South East buildings

The Victorian Society is asking residents in Sussex to nominate threatened Victorian buildings for the 2017 top ten endangered Buildings List.

Do you know a Victorian or Edwardian building you feel is under threat? Is there something you wish you could do to help secure its future? Every year The Victorian Society compiles a list of the top ten endangered buildings in England and Wales, shortlisted by our architecture and conservation experts.

Appearing in the top ten Endangered Buildings List will give your nominated building heightened publicity and could help save it.

Christopher Costelloe, director of the Victorian Society, said: “Getting an endangered building in the top ten is an invaluable way to bring it to the attention of the people who matter, the people who can ensure its protection.

“Buildings in previous top ten lists have been bought, sold, restored, protected and repurposed, all because of the people who nominated and campaigned for them.

“If there’s a 19th century building you’re concerned about in your area then please let us know and together we can help ensure its future.”

To nominate a building contact the Victorian Society via email at media@victoriansociety.org.uk or post at 1 Priory Gardens, London W4 1TT with brief details of the building and at least one photo on or before Friday, July 7. The chosen top ten list will be announced on Wednesday, September 13.