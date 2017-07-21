NHS places Horsham and Mid Sussex health group in ‘special measures’

A group responsible for planning, buying and monitoring local health services - Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group - has been placed in ‘special measures’ by NHS England.

The group has faced substantial financial pressures over the past year and has been placed in special measures following a statutory annual assessment.

Geraldine Hoban, accountable officer at NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG, said: “NHS England acknowledged many areas of strength and good practice, but felt there were areas of challenge that we need to address.

“It’s widely known that the organisation has faced substantial pressures - particularly financially - which have continued as the demand for healthcare has increased.

“We have already taken urgent steps to rectify our situation, including the development of an ambitious recovery plan to help regain our financial sustainability.

“Our situation highlights the need to transform local health and care services, to reflect modern demand.

“We are working closely with local partners on this through the Sustainability and Transformation Partnership and will - of course - continue to focus on commissioning high quality services for our local population.”