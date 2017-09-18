NHS charity calls for support with fundraising

A health charity is calling on people to support with improving hospitals across Sussex.

The Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Charity (BSUH), working across four NHS sites in the county, actively support innovations and advancements in healthcare.

Donations are used to improve four key areas: the patient environment, equipment, training, and developments with research projects.

Jessica Burgess, fundraising manager at the charity, says it is encouraging to have support from people.

She says: “I think what we do is absolutely fantastic.

“It is good to see people think of others and give something back.

“I see my job as the gap between patients and those raising cash to support those at hospital. It is the best.”

Volunteers with the charity participate in a number of events to raise cash.

Money donated will help the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Royal Alex Children’s Hospital and Sussex Eye Hospital all at Brighton.

The charity have a team running in the Brighton and Hove Half Marathon next year. Other fundraising events take place over the county.

Jessica says: “People do so much to support our work.

“Last year we had 4 people running for our charity in this race and already we have 12 running in February.

“The support is growing which is brilliant.”

The NHS has a budget to pour cash in to the areas this charity supports.

But the BSUH fill the gap where more money may be needed.

You can find out more information about this charity here.