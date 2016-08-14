New multi-sensory garden unveiled

Little Footsteps Children & Family Centre in Storrington held a successful unveiling event for their new multi-sensory garden on Tuesday June 28.

Families were invited to the free open day and enjoyed a number of activities including crafts, soft play, painting and a gazebo with snacks and a healthy eating activity.

The multi-sensory garden is completely recycled and hopes to encourage outdoor play using all the senses.

There is a recycled sound wall, a water and ball play wall, a digging area and herbs for encouraging smell and exploration.

With a number of family homes having limited outside space, it is hoped that the garden will become an important place for families to play in and be inspired by as well as improve children’s learning and development.

To find out more about children and family centres in your area visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/CFC