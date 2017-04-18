New-look playground a ‘big hit’ following £40,000 facelift

A new-look play area in Washington has been hailed a ‘big hit’ following a £40,000 facelift.

The playground, in School Lane, Washington, was formally opened by Washington Parish Council last Wednesday following works to replace equipment.

David Whyberd, vice chairman of Washington Parish Council, with Maddie Woolgar, 10, (left) and Beau Harris, 5, (right). Picture: Steve Robards

Council clerk Zoe Savill said: “The total cost of the project was £40,800 gross with just over £28,605 awarded by Horsham District Council from section 106 funds (developers’ contributions earmarked for improvement to community/leisure facilities in the parish.

“The rest was made by the parish council/residents through the precept.”

Work on the play area was carried out by HAGS-SMP Ltd – a Surrey-based playground/leisure contractor – over a three week period.

The work started on March 6 and was completed on Friday, April 7, before the formal handover last Wednesday.

Washington's new-look play area has been completed following a �40,000 facelift. Picture: Steve Robards

Ms Savill added: “The playground was looking tired and a few years ago, before my time as clerk, some former parish councillors got together and carried out a survey with local parents and children to see what they would like instead.

“All but one item of play equipment – the junior swings – were replaced with brand new equipment for younger and older juniors, also new gates, fencing and play surface area.

“The target age is ideally two to 12 years. It’s a complete overhaul.

“Judging by the comments from parents this morning, and enthusiasm from the children, the playground is a big hit.”

