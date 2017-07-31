New head of Horsham Neighbourhood Policing appointed

Horsham Police has appointed a new head of Neighbourhood Policing.

Acting Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter has taken over the role from Acting Inspector Steven Chalcraft.

She has spent 11 years working for the force and said there were three main aims she and the neighbourhood policing team would be focusing on.

The aims include;

1) Keeping communities safe and feeling safe

2) Identifying and protecting vulnerable people

3) Preventing and responding to harm

In a statement sent out by Horsham Neighbourhood Watch she said: “I have worked for Sussex Police for 11 years, with previous experience within the Response Teams, Neighbourhood Policing Teams and most recently Performance, working directly for Chief Superintendent Steve Whitton the divisional commander for West Sussex.

“I am passionate about policing and leading my team at Horsham.”