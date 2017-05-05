New fast bus service launched between Horsham and Guildford

A new fast bus service between Horsham and Guildford has been launched this week.

Arriva introduced a fleet of new coaches on Monday (May 2) which will travel hourly between the towns from Monday to Friday.

The service starts at Horsham Railway Station and makes it way, via Horsham Bus Station, through Broadbridge Heath, Clemsfold, Alfold, Bramley and Shalford before arriving in Guildford.

Andy Isbell, of Arriva, said: “We are investing a significant sum of money across Kent and Surrey this year to enhance our fleet and services for our customers.

“The new vehicles have the latest Euro 6 clean engines to deliver our ambitious environmental targets across Arriva and by 2020.

“This is especially important on routes such as Service 3 in Guildford that takes in residential areas.

“The introduction of minibuses on that route will also help us to run a more reliable service, avoiding delays caused by buses struggling to negotiate obstructions on the tight streets.”

Arriva has also launched another new service in Guildford.

For more information on routes and times visit www.arrivabus.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.