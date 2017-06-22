New council officer appointed

A new director of community services has been appointed by Horsham District Council to help promote the town as a great place to live, work and visit.

He is Adam Chalmers who succeeds Natalie Brahma-Pearl who recently left the council to take up the role of chief executive at Crawley Borough Council.

The council says Adam will be ‘a key player in the senior management team and will help deliver the council’s ambition to create a high quality, agile and responsive service for the district’s communities, ensuring that Horsham district continues to be recognised as one of the UK’s most desirable places to live, work and visit.’

Adam is currently head of communities and engagement at Tunbridge Wells Borough Council and has previously worked for district councils in Nottinghamshire, Cheshire, Gloucestershire and Kent. He will take up his new post in September.

Council chief executive Tom Crowley said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Adam to Horsham. He was an outstanding candidate and his proven track record will be of great benefit to the council and the district.”