New A27 survey branded a 'waste of money'

A £3m public survey into a building a new A27 has been branded as a 'waste of money' by transport campaigners.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling revealed the government's plan to fund the survey at a meeting yesterday (Monday, May 15), saying it would look into the plausibility of building a new A27 to the north of the railway line between Lewes and Polegate in East Sussex. It is understood other options will be considered as part of the survey, including plans to convert the current road into a dual carriageway.

He said the funds for the survey – up to £3m – would come from a £75m fund designated for improvements between Lewes and Polegate. Details of these improvements went to consultation in October last year.

Since the announcement, the cost and aims of the survey have been criticised by the pressure group Campaign for Better Transport who have branded it as a complete waste of money. Chris Todd, a spokesman for the campaign group, said:"The seductive idea that a big new road will solve congestion on the A27 is just wrong. It will simply generate more traffic and add to jams on the local roads, while damaging the environment.

"The claims being made about it boosting the local economy are pie in the sky and without any foundation whatsoever. The money would be far better invested in improving the lives for local people by giving them real choice in how they get around, including providing genuine alternatives to car travel."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.