National retailer to open new Horsham store this weekend

There will be another reason for Horsham shoppers to get excited this weekend as a national retailer opens its new store.

Cornish apple juice and fudge will herald the arrival of clothing retailer Seasalt on Saturday (April 15) as it opens its doors to the public in the Carfax.

The store, next to Subway in South Street, was previously expected to open on April 28.

It will host an array of maritime-inspired clothing and accessories, offering Horsham shoppers popular womenswear as well as its new lines of footwear.

Seasalt Co-Founder, Neil Chadwick, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Seasalt to a new town and especially to one as full of character as Horsham. It’s a brilliant location with great charisma and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new shop and to offer our latest collections.”

The opening coincides with the popular Piazza Italia festival being held over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Saturday will see a whole host of activities held in the town centre including the Fun with Food festival, with chefs from local markets and the visiting Italian market showcasing their skills.

