National pet retailer to open new store in Horsham

A popular pet retailer is set to open a new store in Horsham.

Pets Corner will be relocating from its current site in Piries Place to a new shop at the Tanfield Centre, in Guildford Road.

Signs have gone up outside the unit formerly home to Horsham Matters, next to the Co-op store, announcing ‘your new local pet shop is on its way’.

Work is currently underway to convert the shop into a pet store.

Horsham Matters left the unit at the beginning of the month as it opened a new ‘superstore’ in Redkiln Close.

