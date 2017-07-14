Music marathon raises £2,000 for good cause

Visitors to a pub in Billinghurst had a toe-tapping good time as they enjoyed a marathon 11 hours of live music in aid of good cause.

Burnerfest was held all day at The Limeburners last Saturday (July 8).

Musicians on stage at Burnerfest

It was organised by the pub and members of the QEII PTFA (Parents, Teachers & Friends Association).

Local bands took part and there was also stalls and raffles.

Stallholders included Juby Lee Bakes, the bakery company founded by former QEII students who notably won the 2016 “Young Start-Up Challenge” prize (as covered in depth in the WSCT at the time) and have been growing their business ever since.

The total raised for the school was £2,190 which will massively help the school with the purchase of much-needed sensory equipment.

Since winning YST, Juby Lee Bakes has incorporated the company with as a Community Interest Company (CIC) with the help of both Richard Place Dobson and PDT Solicitors, spoken at and exhibited at local events such as Gatwick Diamond Business, Crawley Chamber of Commerce, Manor Royal events, Plumpton College and QEII School - and have recently arranged for their bakes to be in upscale business hotel, Crowne Plaza, and Norwegian Airlines at Gatwick Airport.

The Young Start-up Talent (YST) is a community-based project aimed at young entrepreneurs aged between 16 and 25 years old, who are looking to start their own business.

Initially launched in the Gatwick Diamond region in 2010, founding partners Matt Turner and Lorraine Nugent decided to pursue their passion in giving back to the business community - in particular in inspiring and helping young entrepreneurs to start-up their own business. They planned to use the initiative to bring together young enterprise, education and entrepreneurship in a way that had never been done before.