MP slams ‘intolerable’ closure of railway station ticket office

MP Nick Herbert has slammed the frequent closure of Hassocks railway station’s ticket office, which he said is ‘intolerable’.

The Arundel and South Downs MP spoke out about the issue on social media site Twitter this morning (July 31), and is calling for something to be done.

He tweeted: “These ticket office and machine problems at Hassocks have still not been sorted out – Southern Rail – please act.”

The MP told the Middy: “The frequent closure of the Hassocks railway station’s ticket office and ticket machines being out of service has gone on for two years.

“I and commuters keep raising this with Southern, and it’s intolerable that the situation continues.

“It’s not rocket science to have ticket machines that work and to staff ticket offices properly, and it’s time Southern sorted this out.

“Passengers have faced enough disruption for over a year without these problems as well.

“I have written (again) to Charles Horton, CEO of GTR, to ask that this situation is dealt with.”

Southern Rail has yet to comment on the issue.

What do you think? Email your views to middy.news@jpress.co.uk.

