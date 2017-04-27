MP's 'stand-in' had little to say about education funding

When Henry Smith MP failed to join a meeting about the school funding crisis in West Sussex, organisers came up with a cheeky response.

They plastered a photo of his face on a cardboard box and gave it its own seat on the panel.

The Education Question Time at Crawley Library on Wednesday (April 26) was organised by members of West Sussex NUT and was attended by teachers, parents and campaigners from Save Our Schools West Sussex.

As well as being MP for Crawley, Mr Smith serves as parliamentary private secretary to Justine Greening, secretary of state for education.

With schools across the county being forced to cut staff, resources and even parts of the curriculum due to a lack of adequate funding, some have questioned whether he can balance his loyalty to Ms Greening with his responsibilities to his constituents. Mr Smith, though, has said his education role gave him "a unique opportunity" to raise concerns "on the inside".

As such, his failure to attend the meeting annoyed many, but there was much laughter as questions were directed to his 'stand-in' which, naturally, had very little to say.

Mr Smith has been approached for comment.

