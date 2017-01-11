Motorists’ nightmare as works cause traffic chaos

Works along a major road in Five Oaks have caused nightmares for commuters.

Motorists travelling through Stane Street have spent hours queuing along the road as engineers carry out improvements.

The works started on Monday (January 9) and many have complained of tailbacks in all directions, in some cases as far back as Billingshurst High Street and Horsham.

A disgruntled motorist said: “It’s traffic chaos. It’s a nightmare getting to work and a nightmare getting home.

“Traffic is queued so far back it’s affecting Billingshurst High Street and queued almost back to Horsham in the evenings.

“I didn’t see any warnings of these works and it seems a bizarre time to do them on such a busy route.”

Many others have complained about the works on social media.

One resident said it took an hour and a half to get from Tesco in Broadbridge Heath to Five Oaks.

The works are expected to last another two weeks, with West Sussex County Council saying the completion date will be January 24.

