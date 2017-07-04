Motorcyclist injured in village crash

A village road was blocked for several hours as emergency services treated a motorcyclist involved in a crash.

The collision, involving a car and a motorbike, took place along Tripp Hill, in Fittleworth, at 12.40pm on Sunday (July 2).

A man, who was riding the motorbike, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service, which usually covers the area, said its paramedics were stood down after receiving reports from South Central Ambulance Service the man had suffered minor injuries.

Police said he was taken to hospital for further checks.

The road was blocked for several hours while the incident was dealt with. It was cleared 2.20pm.

