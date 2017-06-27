Motorcyclist injured in village crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following a two vehicle crash yesterday evening (June 26).

The collision, involving a motorbike and a car, took place at the junction of Plaistow Road and Loxwood Road in Ifold.

Emergency services were called just before 6.40pm.

The fire service said the motorcyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks.

No-one was trapped in the vehicles and crews helped make the scene safe.

