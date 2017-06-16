Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash

A man has died after his motorbike was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the A22.

Police said two cars and a motorbike collided on the A22 Beeching Way, East Grinstead, just before 6pm yesterday (June 15).

A 24-year-old man, from Croydon, who was riding the blue Suzuki bike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicles – a black Renault Clio and a green Toyota Yaris – were uninjured.

The road was closed until 12.40am the following morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Carnforth.

