Motorcyclist badly hurt in collision

A motorcyclist has been badly hurt in a collision near Storrington, said police.

The 57-year-old man sustained serious leg injuries after colliding with a green BMW and a grey Volkswagen Jetta car on the B2139 Amberley Road, near Storrington, on Tuesday (June 13), at around 7.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The 57-year-old man from Bognor Regis was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

“The car driver, a 57-year-old man from Bramber, was unhurt.

“The crash occurred 800 metres east of the B2139’s junction with Rackham Street as the motorcyclist was travelling west and the car east.

“The road was partially blocked and not fully cleared until just after 10pm.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly before they collided is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Spalding.”

