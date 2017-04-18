Most parents get primary school of choice for children

Every applicant who applied for a primary place for their child has received one - but not all have been given the school of their choice.

Figures from West Sussex County Council showed 8,286 of the 9,271 applicants for Reception classes this September were granted their first preference, with 601 receiving their second and 208 receiving their third.

The remaining 176 applicants did not receive any of their preferred schools.

A council spokesman said: "All applicants have been offered a place – for those not offered their three preferences they are offered the catchment school or, if that is full, the nearest school to their address with a place available."

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.