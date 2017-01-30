More celebrations for oldest living Olympian

One of the last remaining Bomber Command pilots and Britain’s oldest living Olympian was invited for afternoon tea to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Bill Lucas, of Alley Groves in Cowfold, hit the milestone on January 16 and was invited for afternoon tea at the Hickstead Hotel in Bolney, in Jobs Lane on Thursday, January 19 and said he had a ‘wonderful time’.

Bill with his friend Joan Lovell at the hotel in Bolney. Picture: Gravity Public Relations

He said: “It was lovely to see so many familiar faces and get all the boys and girls together.

“The afternoon tea was delightful and everyone at the hotel was very attentive – the service was excellent and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Bill was joined by his wife Sheena and members of the Probus Club of Horshum Arun, where he was a founder member 25 years ago.

The centenarian ran the 5,000 metres at the 1948 Olympics in London after the war ruined his chances in the 1940 Helsinki games and were subsequently cancelled in 1944.

Bill's wife Sheena also attended the celebration. Picture: Gravity Public Relations

He also received the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) after 81 operations in WWII.

Giles Paul, general manager at the Hickstead Hotel, said: “It was truly an honour to host such a distinguished man and his friends. Bill is one of our nation’s true heroes, a man who put his life on the line countless times for the good of his country. It was an honour to have such a man at the Hickstead and everyone at the hotel wishes him a very happy centenary.”

