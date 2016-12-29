Months of traffic chaos looms for village road users

More traffic chaos is looming for Southwater as works expected to last for four months along a major road are set to commence.

Southern Water will be creating a new sewage network along Church Lane which will see new 225mm pipes installed along with manholes.

The work is being undertaken as part of the Berkeley Homes development scheme, off Worthing Road, which is set to create hundreds of new homes in the village.

Engineers will begin installing the new system on January 3, 2017, and work is expected to be completed by April 7.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said the work will be carried out in three stages.

The first phase will see closures in place between Worthing Road and the entrance to Woodfield Road.

In the second the road will be shut between Woodfield Road and the junction with College Road.

The final stage will see the stretch between College Road and the council office close.

Two way traffic signals will be in place while the work is completed, the spokesman added.

Metrobus has announced it will be diverting services and will be unable to stop in Church Lane.

A spokesman said: “Buses will be diverted directly via Worthing Road to Lintot Square.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to your journey.”

Commuters have already experienced traffic chaos travelling through the village.

Earlier this year a three-way traffic light system was put in place while work was carried out to create an entrance along Worthing Road to the Berkeley Homes development site.

Road users blamed the works for causing chaos in the village and feared more was still to come.

