A walker who went missing while out walking along the South Downs has been found.

Michael Wood had been walking with his wife between Steyning and Pyecombe on Sunday (September 24).

Police said he was last seen at about 5.30pm near Pyecombe.

After seeing news coverage officers said the 67-year-old called police at 8.35am this morning (Monday September 25).

He has now been located safe and well.