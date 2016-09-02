Missing Horsham woman Samantha Barrett found

A woman who went missing from her home in Horsham last week has been found safe and well, police have said.

Samantha Barrett was last seen by her family on Tuesday (August 23).

Police said the 43-year-old was found in Eastbourne this morning (September 2).

Officers have thanked members of the public and media for publicising her disappearance.

