Missing Crawley woman found

A young Crawley woman who was reported missing by her family has been found safe and well, police have said.

Keileigh Miller was reported missing on Thursday (September 1).

Officers said the 21-year-old hadn’t been seen since August 31.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said she had made contact with police in Kent and was ‘safe and well’.

