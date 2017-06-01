Milkman potentially saves man’s life during daily round

A milkman from Storrington went beyond the call of duty by potentially saving the life of a local gentleman during his daily round.

Andy McFarlane was delivering milk in the Mannings Heath area on April 5 when he noticed a man in his 60s lying on the ground in distress.

Andy McFarlane with Jason Segrott. Picture: Milk and More

Upon investigation, Andy noticed the man had fallen, hurt his head and was in need of immediate medical assistance.

He called the paramedics straight away and covered the man with his coat to keep him warm until the ambulance arrived.

In recognition of his quick thinking and caring attitude, Andy has been awarded with a Milk Hero Award by his employer Milk and More.

He said: “It’s great to be recognised for such a simple act – helping someone in distress.

“I didn’t think twice about putting my round on hold to help the gentleman. I knew my customers would understand and I think it’s a really important part of the service we offer – being the eyes and ears of the community when most people are fast asleep.”

Andy, who lives in the Storrington area, joined Milk and More in 2016 and serves areas including Lower Beeding, Maplehurst and Horsham in West Sussex.

Previously a barman, Andy became a Milk and More franchisee with the aim of building his business and becoming more involved in the local community.

Jason Segrott, operations manager for the Burgess Hill depot where Andy operates from, added: “At Milk and More, we are very focused on the local communities we serve and Andy’s quick response in this situation is a fantastic example of why we believe that every neighbourhood deserves a milkman.

“As well as delivering fresh milk in those iconic glass bottles and all your daily essentials, our milkmen and women go above and beyond on a regular basis, epitomising all that is great about this British tradition.”