Met Office warning of icy roads and pavements across Sussex

A Met Office alert has been issued for ice tomorrow morning (Friday January 27) across Sussex following sleet, which may turn into a dusting of snow.
The alert is valid from 4am until 10am.
The Met Office says: “Icy patches are possible at first on Friday morning, which may lead to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.”
The Chief Forecaster says: “A narrow band of mainly light rain, sleet and some snow is expected to move north across south-eastern parts of England during Friday morning.
“Amounts of snow are likely to be trivial, but any rain falling on to already sub-zero surfaces could lead to ice developing in places, particularly on untreated roads and pavements.”
