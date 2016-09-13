Meningitis survivor to hold dance fundraiser

A charity ballroom/sequence dance evening is set to take place at Cranleigh Village Hall on Saturday October 1 between 7pm and 11pm.

The event, which will be hosted by international pianist and dancer David Read, is being held to raise funds for the Meningitis Trust.

Organiser Paul Mckay said: “Eighteen months ago I unexpectedly contracted viral meningitis, from which, luckily, I fully recovered.

“More research needs to be done into both bacterial and viral meningitis as either form can strike unexpectedly and within hours can have devastating results. Although usually associated to children the number of adults contracting meningitis is increasing dramatically.”

Tickets will cost £15 per couple, in advance. Everyone is invited to bring their own nibbles and drink. For tickets call Paul on 07980384491.