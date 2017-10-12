Meningitis survivor climbs mountain raising thousands for charity

A Storrington student has completed the challenge of his lifetime to raise thousands of pounds for the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF).

Determined Nick Bristow, 18, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise cash for the charity after surviving the disease.

His symptoms of meningitis quickly escalated leaving him in a coma for six days in February of last year.

Nick said if it wasn’t for the quick treatment of doctors he wouldn’t be here today.

He added: “Thanks to the quick treatment I received, I pulled through, but I know I was one of the lucky ones.

“That’s why I chose to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Meningitis Research Foundation, so they can continue their work to prevent others suffering from this disease, and supporting anyone who is affected.”

Nick Bristow at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The MRF bring together people and expertise to meet the challenges of meningitis and septicaemia wherever it exists in the world.

Their efforts actively look towards defeating the illness.

Nick said: “The trip itself was an amazing experience.

“It was surreal to feel so far away from normality, but it was run very professionally.

“Summit night was a particularly challenging point of the trek, as the altitude really caught up with most of us on the climb.

“However, I was delighted to reach the summit which is 5,895 meters high.

“This was the culmination of my fundraising.”

Donations poured in the lead up to, during, and after the challenge with at least £3357.88 being made.

The symptoms can be similar to flu but become rapidly worse.

Early symptoms are usually fever, vomiting, headache and feeling unwell.

Limb pain, pale skin, and cold hands and feet often appear earlier than the rash, neck stiffness, dislike of bright lights and confusion.

Rob Dawson, head of support at MRF was pleased with the efforts, saying: “We’re very grateful to Nick for taking on this huge challenge to raise funds.

“This will help support MRF’s lifesaving research into the prevention, detection and early treatment of meningitis and septicaemia.”

People can learn more about meningitis and septicaemia by calling MRF’s free helpline on 080 8800 3344 or by visiting: www.meningitis.org.