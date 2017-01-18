Meet our reporter in Steyning

Have you got any story ideas for your local newspaper? Do you want your views to be heard?

Then head down to Steyning Museum, in Church Street, Steyning, on Thursday (January 19) from 10am to 1pm where our reporter will be based to hear your views.

News reporter Stephen Wynn-Davies will be working from a table within the museum and wants to hear your story ideas and views for your local paper.

If you cannot attend the reporter surgery then please email stephen.wynn-davies@jpress.co.uk. We will be planning another surgery in Steyning in February.

Steyning Museum will be opening specifically for the reporter surgery but the public will be able to use the facilities and view the exhibits at the museum during this time.

Readers in Shoreham can attend a reporter surgery on Friday (January 20) at the Pond Coffee Shop at the Shoreham Centre, which will be held between 9am and noon.