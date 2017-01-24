Man rushed to hospital after falling out of truck

A man was rushed to hospital after he fell out of his truck on the A24 near Horsham.

Paramedics were called to the Robin Hood roundabout at about 12.15pm yesterday (January 23).

South East Coast Ambulance Service said the man fell out of the cab of his vehicle which had stopped along the road.

He was treated at the scene for a head injury before being rushed to East Surrey Hospital, in Redhill, for further checks.

