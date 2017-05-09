Man rushed to hospital after collapsing outside shopping centre

Emergency services have confirmed today why paramedics were called to Horsham town centre on Saturday (May 6).

An ambulance and two paramedic cars were called to West Street at about 10am after a man, in his 40s, suffered a cardiac arrest outside Swan Walk shopping centre.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said paramedics helped resuscitate the man.

He was rushed to the Royal Sussex County hospital, in Brighton, for further treatment.

