Man dies after being rescued from house fire

A man has died in hospital after being rescued from a fire in Horsham on Friday.

The 48-year-old man was rushed to East Surrey Hospital following the blaze at his home in Wood End, Roffey, at around 6 pm on Friday.

Police say that the injured man was later transferred to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, where he died on Wednesday (January 18).

A police spokesman said: “Police and fire officers are treating the fire as arson, but are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

“The matter has now been passed to the coroner’s officer.”