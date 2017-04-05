Man crushed by lorry sets up trust

A Storrington man who was crushed between a lorry and a cabin has set up a charity to help others suffering from both physical and psychological injuries.

Terry Bedford had significant nerve damage resulting in a complete numbness down the right hand side of his body, as well as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression following the work-related accident in July 2015.

Terry and Angela Bedord SUS-170331-172819008

He has now formed the Terry Bedford Foundation Trust (TBFT) to form a link between mental health and physical fitness in the community.

Terry said: “In the beginning I found it very hard to cope with everyday life. I was unable to do anything for myself and as a result my wife had to do everything for me before and after work.

“Life only became slightly easier when I was offered a chance by my physiotherapist to be referred to gym on the Wellbeing Scheme in the Horsham district.”

Terry attended his first referral session in December 2015 and started to make small improvements.

In May 2016, he took on a challenge to walk on a treadmill for 24 hours accompanied by his wife and raised over £1,000 for Mind UK.

He added: “I founded TBFT with the aim to help fellow sufferers of PTSD and depression. I wanted to show others that they are not alone, and there are lots of other people out there suffering in silence.

“We approached the management of Impulse Leisure (Adur Community Services) to ascertain if they would be willing to partner up with us in this vision, to which they agreed knowing that physical exercise helps not just the body but the mind too.

“We have had discussions with our parish council to use the local cricket club as a venue for the trust to provide counselling services to help sufferers of PTSD and depression and other mental health conditions within the local community in West Sussex.”

The trust has obtained use of trained counsellors from NHS Trust Time to Talk and Arun Counselling and opens its doors, at Storrington Cricket Club in Spierbridge Road, today (Wednesday, April 5).

Terry hopes to offer support to those who attend the centre in respect of mental health and counselling, to help start their road to recovery.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.