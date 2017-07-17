Man accused of attempted murder after village attack

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman at an address in Billingshurst.

Mark Burstow, 38, a handyman, of Pond Close, Billingshurst, appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing at Lewes Crown Court on August 14.

He is alleged to have attempted to murder a 27-year-old woman known to him at an address in Pond Close, on Friday evening.

The woman was treated for facial injuries by paramedics at the scene before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester. She was discharged from hospital the following day.