Make your will and support hospice

Has making a will been sitting on your to-do list for a while?

St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley can help you tick it off during their Make a Will Fortnight.

From May 8 to May 29, solicitors across Sussex and Surrey have set aside a limited number of appointments to help – in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

Chris and Neil Mackenzie both chose to leave the hospice a gift in their will as a thank you for looking after their son, Ian.

The pair said: “We made our wills during a previous Make a Will Fortnight, and were able to include gifts to family and friends, and to St Catherine’s.

“It was much easier than we thought and we don’t know why we didn’t do it sooner.

“By including gifts to the hospice in our wills, it’s our one final opportunity to do some good, and help local people.

“We positively encourage others to do the same.”

People who wish to take advantage of the scheme are also welcome to leave a gift to the hospice.

Diane Lane, solicitor in the Wills and Probate Department at Goodhand and Forsyth, said: “A will clearly expresses your wishes about your estate making it easier for your loved ones once you pass away.

“With St Catherine’s Make A Will Fortnight, you can support an excellent cause while protecting your family and assets too.”

For a full list of solicitors taking part in the scheme, please click here or contact Andy Perry on 01293 447369, or email andyperry@stch.org.uk.

Suggested donations are £100 for a single will and £150 for joint wills.

