Magnificent total raised at concerts

Over the weekends of July 16 to 17 and July 23 to 24, Horsham Garden Music Festival held four concerts in the Human Nature Garden in Horsham.

Street collection permits were granted to Paul Bellringer of Horsham Garden Music Festival and a magnificent total of £1,988.36 was collected as audiences were able to see a wide variety of local musicians free of charge. Jenny Myers, hon. treasurer of Horsham Garden Music Festival said: “Thank you to all who came; your donations will help to ensure we can hold a sixth successful festival in 2017.”