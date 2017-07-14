Loxwood Joust returns next month

With less than one month to go until the Realm’s most spectacular medieval festival returns on the 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th August, The Loxwood Joust is delighted to announce its support of local charity Chestnut Tree House.

This well-known local charity will be providing entertainment for all in the Children’s Kingdom and for the cost of a groat, are giving children the opportunity to Pelt The Peasant, or Parent, with wet sponges. The Loxwood Joust then exchanges all groats for cash and the more peasants pelted, the more funds secured for the charity!

Chestnut Tree House is the children's hospice for East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and South East Hampshire, caring for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions.

This is the third year that the Loxwood Joust has supported Chestnut Tree House, with £500 and £400 being raised for charities at the Pelt The Peasant attraction in the past two years.

Jayne Todd, Community Fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House said ‘We are thrilled to be a part of the Loxwood Joust again in 2017 and look forward to seeing you all in the Children’s Kingdom!’

So step back in time and experience the verve and vigour of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were passionate at this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family!

The Loxwood Joust:

Each day from 10am to 6pm. The Loxwood Joust’s unrivalled programme of mediaeval revelry guarantees a day out like no other. A fast-paced, all action jousting tournament will amaze and astound whilst daring displays of weaponry, archery and cannon fire will enthral as fully armoured knights prepare to meet in a thunderous battle. The main concert stage is where performances from the internationally acclaimed singing group the Mediaeval Baebes will enchant and soothe. Wander the massive Living History Village in the ‘Mediaeval Meadow’ – a totally authentic recreation of a medieval battle camp and browse the Mediaeval Market Place where traders and hawkers vie for your attention as companies of actors, wandering minstrels, the Court Jester and dance troupes entertain and delight throughout the day.

Try your hand at archery, sup fine ales and dine on local organic fayre while the little ones enjoy their very own Children’s Kingdom – a festival within a festival, where the Mediaeval Groat is the currency! This “Mini Mediaeval Mayhem” includes Have a go Archery, Have a go Jousting, Pelt the Peasant, Face and Wound Painting and of course the “Bouncy Castle”.

The Loxwood Joust is located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood and has ample Free Parking. Advance tickets now available at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk