Loxwood fatal crash victim named

A man who died after his car left a road and hit a tree in Loxwood has been named by police.

Alan Lidbetter, of Nutbourne Lane, in Nutbourne, near Pulborough, died following a crash on the B2133 Loxwood Road on Monday, January 23.

Policed said the 68-year-old’s silver car left the road near the junction with the Alford Bar at about 3.25pm and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for five hours while the road was cleared and officers investigated the crash.

Sergeant Alan Spicer said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened.

“If you can help, then please get in touch by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Mayfield.”

Witnesses can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

