Little Peter rescued after being found alone

Peter the kitten used up a life when he was found all alone but ended up with a very special new mum.

Shane Houghting found the little bundle of fur - estimated to be just five days old - while working on site as an environmental company worker.

Shane brought him to Maltman Cosham Veterinary Clinic in Slinfold.

Peter was immediately taken into the care of veterinary nurse Kerry Blight.

Kerry works as part of the Maltman Cosham team and over the years they have assisted in looking after Shane’s dog Juluka.

After checking the tiny kitten over, Peter needed immediate and regular care if he was to have any chance of survival.

“He had to be kept warm and be stimulated to pass urine and faeces after feeds to mimic what his mum would have done,” explained Kerry.

“We knew that there was a chance that he may not have thrived without his mum.”

To the rescue was Nelly, Kerry’s two and a half year old spaniel cross, who became a great foster mum for Peter.

“She often cleaned him up after feeds and put him into her bed to keep him warm, it was as if she thought he was her puppy.”

When the time came for Peter to find a new home, it was clear that Kerry wasn’t going to let him go.

“I just fell in love with him. He is such a character and I know that he is going to be really special,” added Kerry. Maltman Cosham Veterinary Clinic can be contacted on 01403 791001 or www.malltmancosham.co.uk