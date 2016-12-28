Lifetime of dedication to Arundel honoured

Arundel Town Council has celebrated good deeds in the town with its annual Community Award ceremony.

This year’s winner was Jim and Margaret Myerscough, who were presented with the Community Award by mayor James Stewart for their work on the many committees within Arundel over their lifetime.

The ceremony on Thursday was attended by the nominees and more than 100 invited guests, representing various groups, charities and organisations working for the benefit of Arundel and the wider community.

Mr Stewart said: “Tonight is our chance to say thank you to the many unsung heroes of Arundel. Looking around this room and seeing all the many different groups, clubs and societies represented, I am reminded of the exceptional community spirit that we have in Arundel. This creates a vital and vibrant place where there is much to see, do and enjoy.

“I would be here all night if I tried to mention them all. You just have to look at the Bell Magazine or VisitArundel.org – there are over 60 groups covering the arts, pre-school and youngsters, social, sports and a wide range of special interest groups, including the Arundel Community Partnership, Agenda 21, allotments, Riding for the Disabled and St Nicholas Bell ringers.”

The Community Award winner is chosen by the town council from groups or individuals nominated by the public.

Stanley Northeast, who received the Legion dHonneur in November, with Arundel mayor James Stewart

This year’s nominees were Gill Farquarson, editor of The Bell Magazine; Jim and Margaret Mysercough for their lifetime service to community groups; Arundel Fire Station for the community events; and Dee Gillan for her volunteer charity work.

Jim and Margaret are both Mullets, which means they were born in the town. Jim served at Arundel Fire Station for more then 35 years. Margaret volunteers at Arundel Community Orchard and is treasurer of Arundel Flower Club. Both served on Arundel Cathedral committees and help out with community events. They also volunteer at Poor Clares Convent in Crossbush and much more besides.

Mr Stewart highlighted a number of other awards that had been given out during 2016, including Stanley Northeast receiving the Legion d’Honneur in November.

Arundel Museum volunteers were commended for winning the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which recognised the outstanding work they do in the community.

The Arundel Festival was also recognised for winning Best Festival in the Sussex Life Awards 2016.

Mr Stewart presented gifts to recently-retired Charlie Ricky Richardson, who had been mace bearer for Arundel mayors for the last 30 years, and Arundel town crier Angela Standing for her continued service, as is the time-honoured fashion.

