Life-saving donation by Chanctonbury Lions

Chanctonbury Lions Club has given a lifesaving gift to Storrington’s community.

The group has bought five new mobile defibrillators, costing £5,000, for the Storrington Area Responders, known as StART - one of the biggest single donations it’s made for many years.

And it’s also agreed to donate £500 towards the cost of educational books for Storrington First School, £400 to the Queen Alexandra Hospital Home Worthing for ex-servicemen and women, and £250 to Storrington in Bloom.

Lion Phil Abbott said: “Our sole fundraising activity is selling books, DVDs, CDs, audio tapes and vinyl records kindly donated by local residents. Last year despite a diminishing membership we still managed to raise £15,000.

“Our book stall is in Storrington every Saturday morning and at the monthly Steyning Farmers Market.

“We have a book shelf with an honesty box at Pulborough Railway Station for London bound commuters.

“We hold book fairs throughout the year and attend local fetes and fairs during the summer months.

“The books that we cannot sell are re-cycled, generating additional revenue.

“Fortunately despite the introduction of the Kindle a few years ago, books are more popular than ever.”

StART is a group of ten trained volunteers from the community who make themselves available to attend medical emergencies when requested to by SECamb in response to 999 calls.

The volunteers work around their other commitments and daily work schedules to spend several hours daily responding to serious medical and other life threatening conditions, including Cardiac Arrests, breathing difficulties and unconsciousness.

Nikki Turner, Storrington Responder Team leader, said: “We are very grateful for the wonderful donation we have received from the Chanctonbury Lions Club and this will replace some of our defibrillators in the team and allow us to improve the work we do.”